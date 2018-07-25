Ceron Richards Now Accusing Public Service Commission, in Prison Break Charges.

Three years almost to the day after the Port of Spain jail break, President of the Prison Officers Association, Ceron Richards, is claiming that the officers charged for offences arising out of the issue are being targeted by the Public Service Commission.

Speaking with Power 102.1FM, he said what is suspicious and peculiar in the circumstance is how they were charged.

He is accusing the former Commissioner of Prisons, Sterling Stewart of misleading the Parliament on the issue.

Mr. Richards says based on this inaccuracy, it brings into question the veracity of the investigation, which led to the Prison Officers being charged

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...