Charlotte Street Vendors Get Their Way. Mayor Allows Return to Vending Next Thursday.

Port- of- Spain Mayor, Joel Martinez, reveals that the City Corporation has agreed to allow Charlotte Street vendors to return to their location next week to continue plying their trade.

The vendors have expressed concern and protested over plans by the Port of Spain City Council to relocate them to George Street.

Speaking with reporters after the second consultation with the vendors and other stakeholders held at City Hall on Monday, Mayor Martinez explained what factors influenced the latest position taken by the City Corporation.

Meanwhile, one of the vendors appealed with the City Corporation to consult with them before any major decisions or plans are implemented.

