Chief Justice Ivor Archie Initiates Legal Action Against Law Association.

Chief Justice Ivor Archie has initiated legal action against the Law Association. This he says is because it has no authority to investigate him. As such he has sought to block any further action by the association pending the outcome of High Court action.

However, the Law Association has reportedly stated that the letter from the CJ will not affect their intentions.

They say they still intend to seek advice on whether the allegations made against the CJ are enough to warrant the start of impeachment proceedings.

Those allegations include that the CJ used his office to request Housing Development Corporation housing for persons whom he knew and that he discussed the issue of security for judges with someone who was not a judge.

The letter came one day after the association sent an email to the CJ’s attorneys indicating they intended to brief Queens Counsels Dr. Francis Alexis and Eamon Courtenay and move ahead with setting up a tribunal to investigate the CJ.

