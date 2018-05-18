Child Struck By Tree Branch in Tobago, Still Waiting to Be Airlifted to Trinidad

The family of little Zakiah Lorde, is today praying that her condition will improve so that she can be transported to a hospital in Trinidad.

Lorde, who was struck by a falling tree branch on Wednesday, was fighting for her life at the Scarborough General Hospital last night because doctors there have not yet been able to stabilise her so she can be transported by air ambulance to Trinidad.

According to reports, Lorde suffered multiple fractures about her body and severe head injuries, resulting in swelling and bleeding in her brain, after she was pinned under the branch.

The branch fell from a nearby tree which was being cut by a crew from the Tobago House 0f Assembly. Lorde, a Black Rock Government Primary School student, was outside her Hopeton Road, Black Rock home getting ready to head to school at the time.

The THA’s Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment expressed deep regret over the incident and promised to launch an investigation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

