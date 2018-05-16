Chinese Government Welcomes Ease of Travel Restrictions Proposed By T&T’s Prime Minister.

Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley’s offer to ease restrictions for Chinese visitors to Trinidad and Tobago was well received by Chinese government officials, the Office of the Prime Minister has said.

A statement from the OPM says today that Prime Minister Rowley announced that once Chinese citizens hold either a United States or Canadian visa they could also be eligible to travel to Trinidad and Tobago.

It adds that this country is also making significant strides towards establishing more direct air links and strategic partnerships with China.

In a media release the OPM stated it is estimated that some one hundred and twenty million tourists travel annually from China.

In this regard, Prime Minister Rowley led the delegation, which included Minister Stuart Young and the Chairman of Caribbean Airlines, Ronnie Mohammed, to meet with Chairman of HNA Group Company Limited, Chen Feng.

HNA Group, which owns over one thousand two hundred aircrafts, is a substantial shareholder in international hotel chains and boasts of being the largest tour operating company in China.

HNA Group has been invited to establish code sharing and interline arrangements with Caribbean Airlines.

They have also been invited to submit a competitive bid to partner with the Government of Trinidad and Tobago on the Tobago Sandals project once the tender process is initiated.

It is anticipated that this strategic partnership will allow Trinidad and Tobago to tap into the tourism market in China.

Mr. Mohammed also met with top executives of Air China, who also expressed interest in code sharing and interline arrangements with Caribbean Airlines. They are presently operating flights into Havana, Cuba and JFK New York.

