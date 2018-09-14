Citizen Participation Needed in State Wide Decision Making in T&T, Says One Professional.

Executive Director of the Women’s Institute for Alternative Development, Folade Mutota, says the Petrotrin situation demonstrates the need for an agreement between the State and the population to formalize a mechanism to trigger citizen participation in key decision making to be undertaken by government.

Ms. Mutota maintains that civil society is in no way interested in the party politics of the matter, but is very concerned about the process and the possible fallout of the decision to shut down the refinery.

Speaking in a News Power Now interview, Ms. Mutota said the decision on restructuring the State-owned Energy Company is a major public policy decision that citizens should participate in.

She was speaking on the basis of a statement from WINAD, following a meeting of a wide range of civil society organizations on this issue, held at the St Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies.

A follow up forum is scheduled for San Fernando at the Mon Repos Regional Complex, September 20, from 6 to 8pm.

