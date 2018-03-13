Power102FM

Citizens Told Not to Retreat in Fear Amid Increased Crime in T&T.

Crime Stoppers Chairman, Darren Carmichael, is appealing to citizens not to retreat in fear amid increased concern about crime.

Addressing residents of Marabella recently, Mr. Carmichael noted the importance of setting up neighborhood watch groups.

