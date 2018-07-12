Power102FM

Citizens Urged to Allow Police to Do Their Job.

Citizens Urged to Allow Police to Do Their Job.

0

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is today warning citizens to be mindful to allow police officers to conduct their duties in a safe environment.

A recent video that has been making the rounds on social media has gotten the attention of the TTPS.

The short video shows what individuals on the tape shout police brutality as officers attempt to apprehend a suspect.

Public Relations Officer of the TTPS ACP Jackman speaking on CNC3 this morning stated that the public has to do its part in ensuring that officers can do their jobs effectively.

ODPM Boss Says Coordination Needed Between TTPS and ODPM to Deal With Severe Conditions.
Woman Among 5 To Appear in Court Today Charged with Cocaine Trafficking in April.
Increased Land Based Coastal Patrols Implemented to Combat Venezuelan Influx, Says Minister.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Be part of the Discussion

DISQUS: 0
%d bloggers like this: