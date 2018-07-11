Citizens Urged to Invest in Bonds As They Become Available.

The National Investment Fund bonds which were due to be available from today have been delayed.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley made the announcement this morning while speaking on CNC3.

The National investment Fund (NIF) seeks to raise approximately TT $4.0 billion by offering 5, 12 and 20 year bonds.

The bonds are tied to shares of some CL Financial companies including Republic Bank, One Caribbean Media (OCM), Witco, Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) and Methanol Holdings International (MHI).

Noting that the companies backing the bonds are some of the best performing companies in the country, he urged persons to take advantage of the bonds when they become available tomorrow.

He described the bonds as the gift that keeps on giving.

