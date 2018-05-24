City Street Vendors Must Become Entreuperneurs Says POS Mayor.

Port-of-Spain Mayor, Joel Martinez, says the aim is to get vendors in the Capital City to see the possibility of expanding their operations and becoming entrepreneurs.

Mayor Martinez explains that the City Council continues to get the data relating to how many vendors ply their trade and create spaces where there can sustainably conduct their operations.

Mr. Martinez adds that another goal of the City Council is to utilise areas where there were once demolished buildings and turn them into spaces where business activity can be carried out in a unique way.

Chairman of the Tunapuna \Piarco Regional Corporation, Paul Leacock, who was also a guest on Power 102.1FM’s Facing the Issues programme today, said action is being taken to address highway vending in parts of that region.

