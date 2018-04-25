Clarity Sought on Anti Terrorism Amendment Bill.

Acting Inspector of the Legal Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Kazim Ali, sought clarification on the terms “threats” and “terrorist act” outlined in the Anti-Terrorism Amendment Bill 2018.

The request was made during Monday’s sitting of the Joint Select Committee of Parliament.

Inspector Ali described as vague, some of the terms mentioned in the bill which he said could cause confusion among officers in carrying out their duties, insisting that there was need for better understanding on the law.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Stephen Williams, also commented on the development.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

