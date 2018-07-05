Power102FM

Close to 300 Rounds of Ammunition Found in Marabella

Close to three hundred rounds of ammunition were discovered by officers of the Organized Crime and Intelligence Unit, during an anti-crime exercise, conducted in the Marabella district.

Officers conducted the exercise between 9:45pm and 11:50pm, on Tuesday during which they proceeded to 2nd Street, Marabella, in the vicinity of the Marabella Recreation Ground, where they conducted a search of a bushy area.

The search resulted in a small white crocus bag containing two hundred and ninety-four rounds of ammunition wrapped in a pair of black and grey camouflage pants, being discovered.

No arrest was made in connection with the find.

