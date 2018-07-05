Close to 300 Rounds of Ammunition Found in Marabella

Close to three hundred rounds of ammunition were discovered by officers of the Organized Crime and Intelligence Unit, during an anti-crime exercise, conducted in the Marabella district.

Officers conducted the exercise between 9:45pm and 11:50pm, on Tuesday during which they proceeded to 2nd Street, Marabella, in the vicinity of the Marabella Recreation Ground, where they conducted a search of a bushy area.

The search resulted in a small white crocus bag containing two hundred and ninety-four rounds of ammunition wrapped in a pair of black and grey camouflage pants, being discovered.

No arrest was made in connection with the find.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...