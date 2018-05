There is word this morning that the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard has recovered a body near Caribbean Fisheries in Chaguaramas.

The body was retrieved at approximately 4:30 pm on Tuesday.

It has been identified as Ricardo Francis.

Carenage Police reportedly received the initial report on Monday that the victim fell into the water, having been intoxicated.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest