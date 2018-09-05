Colin Kaepernick’s Nike Deal Could Be Worth Millions Per Year, And He Isn’t Even Playing in The NFL.

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s deal with sports giant, Nike, could be worth millions of dollars a year. This is a pretty unique situation, since he doesn’t actually play the sport these days.

The sports retail giant unveiled a new “Just Do It” ad campaign over the weekend that features Kaepernick, along with other high profile athletes like Serena Williams and Odell Beckham Jr.

Kaepernick has faced backlash from the league since his protests against police brutality first made waves in 2016. But the activist’s message has made it to a new — and similarly large stage: Nike.

The Nike contract has been described as a top of the line deal for football players, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Nike has long sponsored athletes to the tune of millions of dollars. Tennis star, Serena Williams who also appears in Nike’s new campaign, first signed a five-year, $50 million contract with Nike in 2003. Now, Nike has named a building after her and promotes her game-changing tennis-wear donning the company’s logo as she stars in national advertisements.

