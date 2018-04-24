Colin Lucas Was NOT Fired as NCC Chairman.

The Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts is dispelling rumors that Colin Lucas was fired as Chairman of the National Carnival Commission.

It says Mr. Lucas, having been appointed to the position of Chairman on November 16th, 2017, acted as Executive Chairman of the NCC for the period December 8th, 2017 to April 20th, 2018 in the absence of a Chief Executive Officer.

It adds that Mr. Lucas is an experienced CEO, whose competencies match very closely those critically needed at the NCC at this time.

In light of this, consideration is being given to his appointment as interim CEO of the organisation until this position can be filled and it is presently engaging the attention of the Board of the NCC.

The Ministry points out that this necessitated his resignation from the position of Chairman on April 20th, 2018 which was filled by Winston Gypsy Peters.

The Ministry notes that Mr. Peters brings a wealth of experience to the position of Chairman.

It adds that he has a long-standing career in the field of culture as both a practitioner and administrator, having been a former Minister of Culture.

