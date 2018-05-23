Collaboration Likely Between T&T and Australia in Areas of Policing and Justice.

The Office of the Prime Minister indicates a likely collaboration between this country and the Department of Justice and the Police Force in New South Wales, Australia.

This as the Prime Minister met with officials there today, in his visit to Australia.

Dr. Rowley met with representatives of the New South Wales Government, at a roundtable discussion in Sydney, where discussions involved issues regarding counter terrorism and what was referred to as violent extremism.

The in a media release, the OPM said in the first instance, Prime Minister Rowley led his team in a meeting with Australian Export Finance at their headquarters in Sydney.

EFIC is Australia’s export credit agency whose loans are backed by the Australian Government and geared towards assisting Australian exporters.

Minister Stuart Young also attended a meeting with the New South Wales Department of Justice and the NSW Police Force where the discussions focused on national security issues.

The delegation will travel to Tasmania tomorrow where they will meet with marine vessel manufacturers INCAT.

