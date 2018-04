The Ministry of Community Development, Culture and The Arts, has begun a skills training programme in 265 communities across the country, aimed at preparing persons for entering the job market, or developing self-employment capabilities.

A statement from the Ministry says the programme which began on March 12th, says the programme is being run through its Community Education programme.

NewsPower’s Sparkle Mackintosh has more in this report:

