Condoms Found Among Other Items in Primary School Sewer System. Minister Cries SABOTAGE.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia is today revealing that condoms have been found in the sewer system of Primary Schools.

He made this revelation while speaking this morning on the topic of what he has labeled as the continued sabotage of schools throughout the country.

Mr. Garcia says as recently as last month, condoms were found in the septic system of the Balmain Presbyterian Primary School.

The Education Minister dismisses that the sabotage of the schools’ sewer system is accidental or done by children.

He insists that the articles of clothing found have led him to believe that the sabotage is being committed by adults with sinister intentions.

