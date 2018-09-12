Confirmation. Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith Says Police Officers Were Involved in Pollonais Kidnapping.

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith now confirms that the suspects in custody for the kidnapping of Natalie Pollonais are in fact police officers.

In a statement released moments ago, he said two police constables were the ones detained Monday night for questioning in connection with the crime.

The statement said the officers were arrested while on duty at the La Romain Police Post at around 8pm, while a third man was held around 7:30pm, when police intercepted a vehicle proceeding in a westerly direction along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Aranguez.

It explained that the vehicle was being used to transport the victim.

Commissioner Griffith also appealed to members of the public to not allow the acts of a misguided minority, to adversely affect or impair their relationship with the police.

He also urged the public to continue to adhere to the lawful instructions of police officers on duty.

Commissioner Griffith, encouraged members of the public, to respect and adhere to lawful instructions issued by all uniformed and plain clothes officers who have properly identified themselves.

Members of the public are reminded that they are within their right to request the name and regimental number of any officer they encounter, as all serving police officers have been issued with TTPS identification cards and are required to carry their identification with them at all times.

