Confirmation That TB Patients Have Been Sneaking Out of Caura Hospital.

Chief Medical Officer at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Roshan Parasram, today confirms that persons being treated for tuberculosis have been leaving the Caura hospital despite not finishing their treatment.

Speaking with News Power Now, Dr. Parasram said that the issue of persons sneaking out of the hospital is a long standing one but says the health system is now going as far as seeking legal assistance in ensuring these persons receive treatment in order to prevent an outbreak.

Dr. Parasram added that this course of action follows the absconding from treatment of at least 3 persons in the past 2 weeks.

Explaining how the patients managed to leave without anyone noticing, Dr. Parasram said the patients often leave under the cover of night.

Dr. Parasram said a full report on the matter is expected on the issue soon.

