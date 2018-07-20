Confirmation Today That Patient Jumped Out Open Hospital Window, Sustaining Injuries.

There has been confirmation from the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) that a patient of the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) jumped out of a window at the hospital on Thursday morning.

NCRHA CEO Davlin Thomas said the patient was admitted to the Emergency Department of the hospital. He said after being discharged at Observation Room 13B at around 10:45 am, the man opened the first-floor window and jumped.

He sustained injuries to the left knee and hand.

Thomas noted that prior to this incident medical reports revealed that the patient came to the facility on July 18th.

He expressed his deep concern for the patient and assured the public that the NCRHA would provide all the necessary intervention and assistance for the previously discharged patient, in the wake of his current situation.

Thomas said the patient is in stable condition and the NCRHA will continue to care for the patient through the recovery process according to LoopTT.

