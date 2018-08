Congress of the People, Political Leader, Carolyn Seepersad Bachan, says the party is ready and willing to work with Gary Griffith who has been nominated as the next Commissioner of Police.

She made the comment while speaking at a news briefing in Chaguanas.

Mrs Seepersad Bachan said she has no personal issue with Gary Griffith who was once a former National Security Minister in the People’s Partnership government and played a part in the formation of the C.O.P.

