CoP Griffith Disuades Against Outright Condemnation of Police After 2 Officers Were Arrested for Kidnapping.

Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith is urging the public to look at the glass as half full when it comes to the recent rescuing of kidnap victim Natalie Pollonais.

Ms. Pollonais was rescued by police officers while being transported by her kidnappers.

It was later revealed that 2 police officers were held in connection with her kidnapping.

Speaking this morning at the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce business meeting, Commissioner Griffith said the alleged involvement of 2 officers in the crime should not negate the good work done by the other 200 involved in her rescue.

Mr. Griffith added that he is preparing to address issues such as illegal vending in Chaguanas.

He explained that while it may seem trivial, it still is something that, in the bigger picture, is still against the law.

