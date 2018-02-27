Corporation Chairman Laments Financial Constraints Plaguing Corporation.

Chairman of the Siparia Regional Corporation Dr. Glenn Ramadharsingh says financial woes facing Local Government has made it difficult for the Corpora

Chairman of the Siparia Regional Corporation Dr. Glenn Ramadharsingh says financial woes facing Local Government has made it difficult for the Corporation to respond as it would like to last evening’s disaster in Cedros.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1Fm this morning, Mr. Ramadharsingh said as a result, he is calling on corporate entities and anyone who can help, to lend a hand.

