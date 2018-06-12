Power102FM

Counseling for Peers of 16-year-old Joshua James. Ministry of Education Promises Support to Teen’s Family Too.

Counseling for Peers of 16-year-old Joshua James. Ministry of Education Promises Support to Teen’s Family Too.

0

Joshua James was one of three people killed in Laventille on the weekend when gunmen opened fire in a drive by shooting.

Minister of Education, Anthony Garcia, says the Student Support Services Division commenced intervention and counselling for the Success \Laventille Secondary School classmates of Joshua James who was killed over the weekend.

He adds that the Ministry will also be offering additional support to the family of James.

In a media release the Ministry points out that it is focused on ensuring that even amidst this tragedy that all procedures and protocols are followed to ensure that students and teachers receive the necessary assistance and support needed to cope at this time.

It notes that the Principal and School Guidance Officers addressed the entire school population this morning to provide moral support and words of comfort to the students.

Employee Assistance Programme officials are scheduled to visit the school today, to provide counselling for members of staff.

Retrenched UTT Staff Want Clarification on Dismissal.
No Final Decision on Overstaffing Issue At UTT, Says Education Minister.
Education Minister Defends Government’s Decision to Close National Energy Skills Centre, Point Fortin.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

DISQUS: 0