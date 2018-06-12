Counseling for Peers of 16-year-old Joshua James. Ministry of Education Promises Support to Teen’s Family Too.

Minister of Education, Anthony Garcia, says the Student Support Services Division commenced intervention and counselling for the Success \Laventille Secondary School classmates of Joshua James who was killed over the weekend.

He adds that the Ministry will also be offering additional support to the family of James.

In a media release the Ministry points out that it is focused on ensuring that even amidst this tragedy that all procedures and protocols are followed to ensure that students and teachers receive the necessary assistance and support needed to cope at this time.

It notes that the Principal and School Guidance Officers addressed the entire school population this morning to provide moral support and words of comfort to the students.

Employee Assistance Programme officials are scheduled to visit the school today, to provide counselling for members of staff.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

