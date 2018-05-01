Crash Along PBR In Aranguez Leads to Death of 17-Year-Old Boy.

The family of a teenage boy is today mourning his death after he lost his life in an accident on the Priority Bus Route yesterday.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:30am.

Reports indicate that 17-year-old N’namdi Findlay of East Dry River, Port of Spain, was said to be the back-seat passenger in a silver Nissan Tiida which was heading west along the PBR.

Upon reaching the vicinity of the Aranguez Savannah the driver of the Tiida, for reasons unknown, opted to overtake a vehicle, which was in front of him.

According to reports, the driver was unable to merge back into the westbound lane of the PBR due to a median on the roadway. As a result, the driver was forced to continue in a westerly direction along the eastbound lane.

Unfortunately, at the same time, a 24-seater red-band maxi taxi was travelling in an easterly direction in the same lane. The Tiida violently struck the maxi and both vehicles suffered extensive damages.

Reports state that at least three persons had to be rushed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

Unfortunately, the teenager succumbed to his injuries.

