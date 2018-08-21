Power102FM

Crime Exercises in Laventille and Sea Lots Deliver Results.

A revolver and quantities of ammunition have been discovered by officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force, Strike Team. The discoveries were made during an anti-crime exercise conducted in the Laventille and Sea Lots districts.

The exercise, which included officers of the Canine Branch, was conducted between 3:00pm and 4:30pm, last Friday.

During the exercise, officers proceeded to Straker Village, Picton Road, Laventille where they conducted a search behind Straker Village Community Centre and discovered one revolver loaded with four rounds of .38mm ammunition.

The officers also discovered two rounds of 9mm ammunition in a hole in a wall located at Concession Drive, Sea Lots.

However, no arrests were made in connection with the discoveries. 

