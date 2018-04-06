Crime in the Commonwealth. London’s Murder Rate Surpasses New York City’s.

Trinidad and Tobago isn’t the only member of the Commonwealth that’s grappling with its crime situation. London’s murder rate has surpasses that of New York City’s. Six teenagers were stabbed overnight in the British capital and according to USA Today, the city’s murder toll for the year thus far stands at 55 with more than 30 of these murders, being stabbings.

Police in the Tower Hamlets borough of east London said Thursday that two 15-year-old boys were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after they were stabbed at about 6 p.m. local time Thursday. A 16-year-old who was treated for minor knife injuries was arrested for conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm, and another male was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

In a separate incident in the Newham borough of east London, police said three juveniles were arrested after a 13-year-old boy was stabbed. The victim is in serious but stable condition.

Elsewhere in the city, a teenager was taken to hospital when he was stabbed in Ealing Broadway, west London, and a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in Westferry, east London, but suffered no serious injury.

Also Thursday, a crowd gathered at a train station in the east London area of Hackney, near the scene of the fatal stabbing Wednesday of Israel Ogunsola, 18, to commemorate victims of violence.

David Lammy, the opposition Labour Party’s member of Parliament for the Tottenham area of north London, accused Prime Minister Theresa May and Home Secretary Amber Rudd, both of the ruling Conservative Party, of failing to act on the rising murder rate. He said four young people have been killed in his area since Christmas.

The number of police officers in England and Wales has fallen by 21,500 as part of a government drive to cut spending since May became home secretary in 2010. May became prime minister in 2016.

