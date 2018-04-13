Crime is Having An Impact on The Cost of Goods Says Manufacturer’s Association President.

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association, Christopher Alcazar, says that crime is having impact on the cost of goods.

Speaking at the TTMA’s Business Breakfast Annual General Meeting at the Trinidad Hilton this week, Mr. Alcazar said the situation has resulted in consumers pay more for good and services.

He admitted that the development can impacted on the competitiveness of businesses.

Mr. Alcazar also spoke about the benefits of using innovation in the workplace in addition to having skilled and qualified persons.

