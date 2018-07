Head of the Child Protection Unit, Acting Superintendent, Sharon Gomez Copper, says it has recorded a twelve per cent decrease in reports of serious crimes against children for the period January to June 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017.

She made the disclosure while speaking at the weekly police news briefing on Wednesday.

