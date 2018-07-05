Power102FM

Criminologist Reneé Cummings Argues Legislation Alone Will Not Curb Crime.

Criminologist Reneé Cummings Argues Legislation Alone Will Not Curb Crime.

0

Criminologist Renee Cummings says the state must ensure that the relevant support systems are in place to make such legislations effective.

Speaking on Power 102.1FM today, Ms. Cummings noted that legislation alone will not be able to make inroads against criminal activity and gangs.

She suggested that laws along with the appropriate capacity structures go hand in hand.

Ms. Cummings also recommended that in fixing issues having an evidence based approach with input from the people directly affected will help.

 

Tobago law enforcement determined to address crime
Body Found Submerged Yesterday, Identified. Victim Was Shot In the Head.
CEPEP workers discover nude body of woman in Maloney…

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Be part of the Discussion

DISQUS:
%d bloggers like this: