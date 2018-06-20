Power102FM

Criminologist Says Crime is A Social Problem More than A Legal One.

Criminologist Dennis Browne says a holistic approach is necessary in addressing crime as the state alone cannot tackle lawlessness.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102.1FM this afternoon, Mr. Browne explained that over the years a lot of focus has been placed on the operations of the Ministry of National Security in treating with crime.

However, Mr. Browne added that crime is more of a social problem than a legal issue.

The criminologist also cited the need for an improvement in the detection rate of the Police Service.

