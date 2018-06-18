Cuban Paediatricians Among Medical Personnel to be Deployed to T&T.

The Ministry of Health is reporting that Cuban pediatricians are among some of the medical personnel who will soon be deployed to health facilities locally to provide health services.

It explains that this has been made possible under the Technical Cooperation Agreement in Healthcare between this county and Cuba.

In a media release the Ministry pointed out that these medical practitioners will work in facilities which are currently operational within the public health sector.

The Ministry also noted that Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh, did not indicate that pediatricians and paediatric cardiologists will work at the Couva Hospital as was erroneously reported in the daily newspapers.

