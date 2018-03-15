Customs Officer Reportedly Held at Piarco Airport with US $150K

A Customs Officer with over 13 years service is said to be aiding police with inquiries after he was allegedly held receiving a package which contained an estimated US$150,000.

The package was seized on Monday afternoon, concealed in seven packs of Haynes vests at the Amerijet Caribbean Express Bond in Piarco.

The official, who was said to be a “Grade II Customs and Excise” officer, went to the compound on Monday shortly after midday to collect the package, which was sent from North America.

During a routine search by other customs officials, the cash was allegedly found. The suspect was questioned about it, however, he claimed he knew nothing about the money.

He was then taken to the Piarco Police Station and officials from the Financial Intelligence Bureau were contacted.

The suspect was said to have been held with a total of US$149,960, contrary to the Customs Act.

The suspect has maintained his innocence and is said to be aiding police with their investigations. He is however being detained by investigators.

