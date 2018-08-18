Dale Enoch’s Brother Found Murdered in St. Vincent.

Veteran journalist, Dale Enoch is today mourning the sudden loss of his brother Ian Enoch after he was found murdered in St. Vincent on Saturday morning.

Ian, a travel agent and baptist cleric was found wrapped in a sheet. His body which bore chop wounds, was reportedly dumped at the Cayo Heritage site near to the Argyle a international Airport.

Reports out of St Vincent state Enoch was abducted after leaving an event on St Vincent’s east coast on Friday night. His car was discovered abandoned before his body was found.

