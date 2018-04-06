David Abdullah Quits Government’s Economic Development Advisory Board.

Trade Unionist and MSJ leader David Abdullah has resigned from the Government’s Economic Development Advisory Board.

Speaking with News Power Now, Mr. Abdullah hesitantly confirmed that he had submitted the letter yesterday.

Mr. Abdullah refused to disclose more on his resignation including the reason for it and if he was asked to reconsider his decision.

He also refused to speak about the achievements of the board indicating that he will only speak more on the matter after his full statement is released to the media.

The Economic Development Advisory Board is focused on Economic Development through the development and advocacy of policies, programmes and projects which bear on Trinidad and Tobago’s long term development and transformation, and specifically, with those that promote the diversification of the economy.

This is the third resignation from the Board in just over a year.

Less three months ago, the Board’s Chairman, economist Dr. Terrence Farrell resigned as Chairman of the Board citing his dissatisfaction with the progress the Board has made under his stewardship.

The former Deputy Governor at the Central Bank said the Board was faced with a lack of resources and a number of its proposals are yet to be implemented by the Government.

Angostura Chairman, Dr. Rolph Balgobin also resigned from the Board last year amid sexual harassment allegations levelled against him.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Telegram

Print

WhatsApp

Skype

Pocket

