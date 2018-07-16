Decomposing Body Found in Lanse Mitan, Moruga, Could Not Be Identified. Decomposition Advanced.

Investigations are continuing by Moruga Police into the discovery of a decomposing body yesterday.

Police reports indicate that at approximately 8 am, the remains were found on a beach off at La Retraite Trace at Lanse Mitan, Moruga.

Reports state that the body was being eaten by a flock of corbeaux.

The corpse was lying partially on some rocks and on the sand. It was viewed by the District Medical Officer who ordered it removed to the Forensic Science Centre.

Police said the body could not be identified because of the advanced state of decomposition.

