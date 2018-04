Port of Spain Mayor, Joel Martinez is warning that the City Council will take serious action against delinquent property owners.

Speaking at a news briefing this week, Mayor Martinez revealed that there are more than five hundred abandoned lots and vacant buildings in the Capital City.

Mayor Martinez appealed for cooperation from property owners who have not been carrying out their responsibilities by properly maintaining their lots and buildings.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Telegram

Print

WhatsApp

Skype

Pocket