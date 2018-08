Member of Parliament for Laventille West, Fitzgerald Hinds, says the youths who doused him with flood water were misguided.

Speaking on Power 102.1FM Tuesday afternoon, Mr Hinds who is also the Acting Attorney General gave his side of the story of what took place as he spent three hours in the community interacting with the people in their time of distress.

However, Mr. Hinds said in spite of the incident he was able to start the process to bring relief to affected individuals.

