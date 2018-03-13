Diane Hadad Takes Aim at Ruling Administration. Says They’ve Effectively Shut Down Tobago.

President of the Inter isle Transportation Committee of Tobago Chamber of Commerce Diane Hadad is today saying that the Government has achieved the goal of effectively shutting down Tobago’s businesses.

She said the call to shut down business in Tobago was based purely on emotion since businesses have already been shut down in light of sea bridge failures.

Speaking this morning on CNC3 she had some strong words for the ruling Administration in light of the present issue.

She also commented on the new replacement to head the Port Authority.

