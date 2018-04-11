Did You See What Nailah Blackman Did?

No, this ain’t click bait! Trinidad and Tobago sure has a way of delivering stars to the world. Nailah Blackman’s having a hell of time and with her new single “Dangerous Boy” getting that desired airplay, the grand daughter of Soca music’s inventor, Lord Shorty, is dancing like it’s nobody’s business.

In a social media post, the artiste who hits the high seas to Europe in a May with the Soca on the Seas family, expressed total satisfaction on hearing her track being played at the grocery. Nailah recently remixed the single with Jamaica’s Tarrus Riley and was seen in Jamaica where the video for Dangerous Boy was being shot.

Check her out:

