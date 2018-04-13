Discrimination Ahead? Equal Opportunities Commission Chairman Raises Concerns As Buggery Law Is Rejected.

Chairman of the Equal Opportunity Commission, Lynette Seebaran-Suite says she believes yesterday’s ruling on the Buggery Law opens the door for discrimination on the basis of sexuality and sexual orientation to be addressed in this country’s lawbooks.

Speaking on TV6 this morning, Mrs. Seebaran Suite said the existence of the laws would have created a stigma against homosexuality which would have led to discrimination.

She said now that the sections have been declared to be unconstitutional, the state may now be able to provide protection for persons who have been discriminated against because of their sexuality.

