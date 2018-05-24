Do Something. Police Call on Citizens to Help in Fight Against Domestic Violence in T&T.

Another woman has lost her life to domestic violence in Trinidad and Tobago. The woman hails from Gasparillo and is said to be the 20th victim of domestic violence in the country, for the year. There is now a plea for all to get involved in helping victims deal with such situations.

The call comes from Public Relations Officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) ASP Michael Jackman.

He says while statistics show that incidents of domestic violence have been on the decline so far for 2018, figures for last year remain very troubling. Speaking this morning on CNC3, ASP Jackman revealed that domestic violence can take many forms.

He said that while in many instances the victims themselves may be too fearful to make a report, anyone who is aware of a case of domestic violence has a duty to report the matter to the police.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

