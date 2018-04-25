Doctor Warns Caribbean Countries to Be Cautious In Decriminalizing Marijuana.

Media reports say the executive director of the Trinidad-based Caribbean Public Health Agency, Dr. James Hosepdales, is urging regional countries to “proceed with an abundance of caution” when it comes to the decriminalisation of marijuana.

Hospedales, who spoke on a government radio programme “Working for you”, said there is much discussion on the decriminalisation issue and that there have been several times in history where populations and societies have gone very liberal with substances of abuse.

He said that if marijuana had to be decriminalised, there may be repercussions.

Antigua and Barbuda is the latest Caribbean country to move towards the decriminalisation of marijuana for medicinal purposes.

