DOMA Presidents Urges Citizens to Focus on Matters of Importance and Not Trivial Issues.

President of the Down Town Owners and Merchants Association, Gregory Aboud, is suggesting that there is need for the country’s interest to be placed first especially in these challenging economic times.

Mr. Aboud says many times other factors are placed ahead of the good of the nation and this usually results in implications at all levels of society.

Speaking during the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102.1FM this afternoon, the DOMA head said it is important that citizens stay focused on what really matters and not allow trivial things to become priority.

He also reflected on the key role that politicians and persons in leadership positions play.

