Domestic Dispute Led to Strangulation. Freeport Woman’s Autopsy Concludes Murder.

The autopsy results on the body of 42-year-old Sumatee Persad who was found dead at her Freeport home on Saturday, show that the woman was manually strangled. There were no other visible marks of violence, according to the report prepared by pathologist, Dr Hughvon Des Vignes.

The woman’s body was discovered by police after a 35-year-old man told police at the Freeport Police Station that he had strangled her during a fit of rage on Friday night. Investigators subsequently went to the house omg Saturday afternoon at around 3pm, where they found the woman’s body.

The suspect told police that he had been in a relationship with Persad for the past two years, having moved in with her just 5 months ago. He said they often quarreled because of his addiction to cocaine.

Homicide officers are now expected to approach the Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, for directions in the case.

