Don’t Get HACKED! 5 Simple Tips that Could Keep You Safe Online.

Technology runs our lives nowadays. Bet you can agree with us there! Now, along with that comes the risk of being savagely preyed upon by security hackers. You’ve heard the term used before, haven’t you? These are people who are undoubtedly technically knowledgeable, however they use their know how to bug or exploit and break into people’s computer systems and steal valuable data in most instances. You wouldn’t want to wake up one morning and find that your internet steps have been retraced by an unknown person and your stored passwords to your online bank accounts, found out, would you? Ok!

A Pew Research Center study, nearly two-thirds of Americans have experienced some form of data theft. Despite that, more than half of adults online access public Wi-Fi, which in turn can put personal and financial information at risk of being stolen by hackers.

Here are some tips to help you watch your Wi-Fi:

The first way to ensure security is to disable your wireless connection if you’re in a place which has public Wi-Fi. While cell phone networks have risks, they’re safer than using public Wi-Fi.

It’s not safe to shop online, or access your email or online bank accounts when you are connected to public Wi-Fi.

Even if the connection requires a password, it can’t protect you from cyber thieves on the same network.

To avoid an “evil twin” attack, don’t allow your device to automatically connect to nearby Wi-Fi.

Check your home Wi-Fi to make sure your system uses Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA) or WPA2.

