Double Murder in Williamsville, Engages Police Attention.

A double homicide at a house located at Ecclesville, Williamsville continues to engage police, today. Dead are farmers, Radica Baldeo and her common-law husband Dipchand Heerala They were both 53 years old.

According to reports, both were found with bullet wounds at around 5pm. They had been seen alive just one hour prior. Their bodies were discovered by an acquaintance who visited the home.

A motive for the double killing has not been ascertained. Police suspect they were robbed and killed. Region Three Homicide officers are continuing investigations.

