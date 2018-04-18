Downtown Port-of-Spain Business Owners Cry Foul as TTPS Returns to “Indiscriminate” Wrecking.

There is a concern today that indiscriminate wrecking in the city of Port of Spain is posing a serious problem to shoppers and business owners alike.

A release from the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association says that in the past several months, apparently, in response to a decline in the number of shoppers available to be towed, the wrecker service, operated by the Police Mobile Unit has begun towing away commercial “T” vehicles, vans, pickups and trucks, which are in downtown Port-of-Spain to collect or deliver goods.

It says that these “T” vehicles have, for decades, been allowed to park temporarily for up to 10/20 minutes in order to facilitate business operations in the nation’s capital.

Speaking with News Power Now today DOMA President, Gregory Aboud, stated that it is only common-sense that if a business cannot receive or deliver product that it will be impossible for it to do any business.

He said that by the very nature of this action of towing away “T” vehicles the Mobile division of the police service is hammering a large nail into the coffin of the City of Port-of-Spain.

He lamented that if business cannot be conducted operators will be forced to move.

He said that there seems to be some acceptance by the population that nothing could be done about this grave issue.

He disclosed that DOMA intended to approach the Attorney General to seek his assistance in protecting the public from this abuse and he encouraged other towns and cities so affected to join them.

