DPP To Be Approached in Case of Teen Who Killed Baby Raquel Last Week.

Investigators are hoping to approach officials at the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) today on how to proceed against a 17-year-old boy who was detained following the death of 15-month old Raquel George.

Reports this morning indicate that the teen was interviewed, and a file was compiled yesterday based on the evidence gathered and statements recorded.

Investigators will now approach officials at the DPP office on whether or not to charge the young man with murder.

The teenager was detained on Thursday following Baby Raquel’s death.

According to police reports, on Wednesday morning the child’s mother left Baby Raquel at her home along Secondary School Road, Palo Seco, in the care of a 17-year-old male relative.

Around 8:30 pm that day, she returned and found Racquel unresponsive while the relative was nowhere to be found.

The mother took her baby to the Siparia Health Facility where she was pronounced dead later that night.

A medical examination of the child revealed that her hymen was no longer intact.

An autopsy performed the following day revealed that she died as a result of blunt force trauma to her head. There were also bruises on her thigh.

The suspect was subsequently arrested at Beach Road, Palo Seco, on Thursday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

